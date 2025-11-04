HushCrasher

HushCrasher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robots and Chips's avatar
Robots and Chips
1d

The pricing debacle really exposed Unity's vulnerability in the low-budget segment where switching costs are minimal. Godot's momentum feels almost irreversble now, even after Unity walked back the changes. The trust issue runs deeper than just pricing its about whether devs can bet their entire project on a platform that might shift the rules midway. Unity's dominance in the sub-$100k tier is clearly eroding faster than anyone expected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Herodawin's avatar
Herodawin
1d

The budgets of games with more than 1000 reviews is looking a little bimodal, i wonder if it would be possible to break the distribution into the two distributions and what kind of games end up in each distribution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Belzanne & Antoine Mayerowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture