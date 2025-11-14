HushCrasher

HushCrasher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CasimirMorel's avatar
CasimirMorel
7d

> Steam made a questionable choice by grouping multiple countries under a single price.

That's probably to respect the single market laws in the E.U. If you remember, Nintendo got heavily fined for not respecting those.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2002/oct/31/games.technology

Is it possible that Mercosur has similar laws?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
KarloxDark's avatar
KarloxDark
1d

Pole here, you know data behind my pain LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Belzanne & Antoine Mayerowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture